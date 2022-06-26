Insider Buying: The American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Independent Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought 22% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Vance Tang, recently paid US$41.95 per share to buy US$420k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 22%.

American Woodmark Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Vance Tang was not their only acquisition of American Woodmark shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$530k worth of shares at a price of US$52.95 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$45.92 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

American Woodmark insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. American Woodmark insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Woodmark Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in American Woodmark shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, American Woodmark has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

