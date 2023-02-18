Insider Buying: Angela Riley Just Spent AU$3.6m On Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Shares

Those following along with Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider Angela Riley, who spent a stonking AU$3.6m on stock at an average price of AU$3.62. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 25%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Temple & Webster Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Angela Riley is the biggest insider purchase of Temple & Webster Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$3.75. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Temple & Webster Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Temple & Webster Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 9.9% of Temple & Webster Group shares, worth about AU$46m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Temple & Webster Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Temple & Webster Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Temple & Webster Group and we suggest you have a look.

