Insider Buying: The Angus Gold Inc. (CVE:GUS) Interim CEO & Director Just Bought 173% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Angus Gold Inc. (CVE:GUS) Interim CEO & Director, Stephen Burleton, recently bought CA$70k worth of stock, for CA$0.81 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 173%, which is good to see.

Angus Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director David Cobbold made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$135k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.90 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.87 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 236.42k shares worth CA$205k. But insiders sold 150.00k shares worth CA$135k. Overall, Angus Gold insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Angus Gold insiders own about CA$14m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Angus Gold Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Angus Gold. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Angus Gold (3 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

