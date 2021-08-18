Insider Buying: The Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) CEO & Director Just Bought 286% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John O'Doherty, the CEO & Director of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) recently shelled out UK£55k to buy stock, at UK£0.27 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 286%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Appreciate Group

In fact, the recent purchase by John O'Doherty was the biggest purchase of Appreciate Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Appreciate Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Appreciate Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Appreciate Group, though insiders do hold about UK£52k worth of shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Appreciate Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Appreciate Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Appreciate Group. For example - Appreciate Group has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

