Insider Buying: The Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) Independent Director Just Bought 47% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV) Independent Director, Paul Ridley-Smith, recently bought NZ$122k worth of stock, for NZ$1.96 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 47%.

Arvida Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Paul Ridley-Smith is the biggest insider purchase of Arvida Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of NZ$2.03 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Arvida Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Paul Ridley-Smith was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Arvida Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Arvida Group insiders own about NZ$112m worth of shares. That equates to 8.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Arvida Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Arvida Group. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Arvida Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

