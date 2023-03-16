Insider Buying: The Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Independent Chairman Just Bought 39% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman, Timothy Poole, recently bought AU$228k worth of stock, paying AU$3.26 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 39%.

See our latest analysis for Aurizon Holdings

Aurizon Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, CEO & Director Andrew Harding bought AU$884k worth of shares at a price of AU$3.85 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.30. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Andrew Harding was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$2.0m for 549.49k shares. But they sold 459.91k shares for AU$1.7m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Aurizon Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Aurizon Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Aurizon Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Aurizon Holdings shares, worth about AU$11m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Aurizon Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Aurizon Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Aurizon Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Was Paid $2.2B Mostly From Alameda—Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Only $6M

    Bankman-Fried and his inner circle collectively received roughly $3.2 billion in payments and loans, court documents have revealed.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 30%+ to Buy Right Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Stock market sell-offs can be great opportunities to pad your passive income. Shares of leading real estate investment trusts (REITs) Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are all down more than 30% from their peaks over the past year.

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Failure of Silicon Valley Bank has Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s name written all over it | Opinion

    The push to deregulate massive banks didn’t help one community bank in Idaho. But the bank failures it triggered are hitting home.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • Is Medical Properties Trust's 12% Dividend Yield in Danger?

    When a stock's dividend yield is 10% or more, it attracts attention. More often than not, it means something could be wrong with the underlying business -- or, at the very least, investors have significant concerns.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins Contract for MH-47G Rotary Wing Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) clinches an $18.7 million contract to support MH-47G rotary wing aircraft.

  • 2 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While the sector can be volatile at times -- macroeconomic headwinds led the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index to plunge 40% last year -- those who held on saw these stocks start to rise again in 2023. Since the start of the year, the potential of high-growth industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), has sent a number of stocks trending up. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen 16% since Jan. 1, with reports the company plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, rallying investors.

  • Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis as Rivals Back Away

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-brewing troubles at Credit Suisse Group AG exploded into a full-blown crisis Wednesday as its stock and bonds cratered and some of the world’s biggest banks raced to shield their finances from the potential fallout.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Is Cutting Its Dividend Again. Here's A Better Buy.

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) has an atrocious dividend track record. The mortgage REIT the week officially announced it was reducing its payout again -- as management telegraphed that it would last month -- continuing a steady decline that has been going on for the past decade. While Annaly still offers a big-time yield, its payout could keep falling.