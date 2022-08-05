Insider Buying: The B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Independent Director Just Bought 20% More Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Randall Paulson, recently bought a whopping US$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$52.20. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 20%, which is definitely great to see.

B. Riley Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Daniel Asher bought US$32m worth of shares at a price of US$80.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$55.73). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Daniel Asher was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.21m shares worth US$83m. But they sold 479.20k shares for US$37m. Overall, B. Riley Financial insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$37.80 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. B. Riley Financial insiders own about US$681m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At B. Riley Financial Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about B. Riley Financial. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, B. Riley Financial has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

