Insider Buying: The Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Independent Chair of the Board Just Bought 21% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) should definitely note that the Independent Chair of the Board, Glen Roane, recently paid CA$35.25 per share to buy CA$352k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 21%.

Badger Daylighting Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chair of the Board Glen Roane was not the only time they traded Badger Daylighting shares this year. They previously made a sale of -CA$380k worth of shares at a price of CA$38.05 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of CA$36.02. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 37.02k shares for CA$959k. But they sold 10.93k shares for CA$415k. In total, Badger Daylighting insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about CA$25.91 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Badger Daylighting

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Badger Daylighting insiders own about CA$9.1m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Badger Daylighting Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Badger Daylighting insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Badger Daylighting. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Badger Daylighting and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

