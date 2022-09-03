Insider Buying: The Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Independent Director Just Bought 1,298% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Sanjiv Sanghvi, the Independent Director of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) recently shelled out US$53k to buy stock, at US$30.93 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 1,298%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of Marin Bancorp

Notably, that recent purchase by Sanjiv Sanghvi is the biggest insider purchase of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$30.44. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sanjiv Sanghvi.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bank of Marin Bancorp insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Bank of Marin Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Bank of Marin Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Bank of Marin Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

