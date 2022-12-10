Insider Buying: The Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Independent Director Just Bought 8.1% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Independent Director, James Garnett, recently bought US$64k worth of stock, for US$29.01 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 8.1%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bankwell Financial Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director James Garnett was not the only time they bought Bankwell Financial Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$305k worth of shares at a price of US$30.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$29.01. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 27.91k shares for US$883k. But insiders sold 6.04k shares worth US$187k. In total, Bankwell Financial Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Bankwell Financial Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 16% of Bankwell Financial Group shares, worth about US$35m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bankwell Financial Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Bankwell Financial Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bankwell Financial Group (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

