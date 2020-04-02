Insider Buying: The Bestway Global Holding Inc. (HKG:3358) Chairman & CEO Just Bought US$212k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Bestway Global Holding Inc. (HKG:3358) Chairman & CEO, Qiang Zhu, recently bought HK$212k worth of stock, for HK$1.99 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 5.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Bestway Global Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman & CEO Qiang Zhu was not their only acquisition of Bestway Global Holding shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of HK$458k worth of shares at a price of HK$3.39 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$1.78. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Qiang Zhu.

Qiang Zhu bought a total of 392.00k shares over the year at an average price of HK$2.71. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Bestway Global Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of Bestway Global Holding shares, worth about HK$252m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bestway Global Holding Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bestway Global Holding. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bestway Global Holding.

