Insider Buying: The Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT) Executive Chairman & CEO Just Bought 67% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman & CEO, Colin Bird, recently paid UK£0.0013 per share to buy UK£80k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 67%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bezant Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Colin Bird was the biggest purchase of Bezant Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.0014), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Bezant Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 9.4% of Bezant Resources shares, worth about UK£683k, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Bezant Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Bezant Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bezant Resources. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bezant Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

