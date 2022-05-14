Insider Buying: The Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) Independent Director Just Bought 67% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) Independent Director, Nancy Dorn, recently bought CA$91k worth of stock, for CA$45.91 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 67%, which is arguably a good sign.

Brookfield Renewable Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director R. MacEwen for CA$140k worth of shares, at about CA$43.76 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$44.89 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Brookfield Renewable insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Brookfield Renewable insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$3.4m worth of Brookfield Renewable stock, about 0.02% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brookfield Renewable Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Brookfield Renewable insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Brookfield Renewable (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

