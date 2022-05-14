Insider Buying: The BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Interim Chairman of the Board Just Bought 12% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Interim Chairman of the Board, Nicholas Kelvin Yates, recently bought AU$50k worth of stock, for AU$0.10 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 12%.

BSA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Nicholas Kelvin Yates is the biggest insider purchase of BSA shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.085 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While BSA insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.13. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.085 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does BSA Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 17% of BSA shares, worth about AU$8.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BSA Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in BSA shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in BSA.

