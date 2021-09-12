Insider Buying: The Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Independent Director Just Bought 6.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Allan Bense, recently paid US$22.89 per share to buy US$105k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Capital City Bank Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Allan Bense is the biggest insider purchase of Capital City Bank Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$22.66 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Capital City Bank Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Capital City Bank Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 21% of Capital City Bank Group shares, worth about US$80m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Capital City Bank Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Capital City Bank Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Capital City Bank Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

