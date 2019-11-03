Insider Buying: The CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Independent Director Just Bought US$275k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Joe Penland, recently paid US$28.42 per share to buy US$275k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.9%.

CBTX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Joe Penland is the biggest insider purchase of CBTX shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$28.87. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for CBTX share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Joe Penland was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of CBTX

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CBTX insiders own about US$149m worth of shares (which is 21% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CBTX Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about CBTX. That's what I like to see! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

