Insider Buying: The Cell Impact AB (publ) (STO:CI B) Director Just Bought kr190k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Cell Impact AB (publ) (STO:CI B) Director, Thomas Carlström, recently bought kr190k worth of stock, for kr7.60 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 250%, which is a arguably a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Cell Impact

Cell Impact Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Carlström was the biggest purchase of Cell Impact shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of kr7.68 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Cell Impact share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Thomas Carlström.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OM:CI B Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

Cell Impact is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Cell Impact

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Cell Impact insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about kr23m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cell Impact Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Cell Impact shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cell Impact.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.