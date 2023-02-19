Insider Buying: The Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Executive VP & COO Just Bought 11% More Shares

Those following along with Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jonathan McKenzie, Executive VP & COO of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.2m on stock at an average price of CA$24.83. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cenovus Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Natural Gas & Technical Services, Joseph Zieglgansberger, for CA$2.6m worth of shares, at about CA$26.00 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of CA$24.51. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Joseph Zieglgansberger was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 375.19k shares for CA$8.9m. On the other hand they divested 100.30k shares, for CA$2.6m. Overall, Cenovus Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.2% of Cenovus Energy shares, worth about CA$93m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Cenovus Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Cenovus Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cenovus Energy (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

