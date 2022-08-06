Insider Buying: The Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought 22% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Peter Done, the Independent Non-Executive Director of Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) recently shelled out AU$101k to buy stock, at AU$1.69 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.

Centuria Office REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Done was the biggest purchase of Centuria Office REIT shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.68). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Centuria Office REIT insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$1.99 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Centuria Office REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Centuria Office REIT, though insiders do hold about AU$1.2m worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Centuria Office REIT Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Centuria Office REIT insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Centuria Office REIT has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

