Insider Buying: The Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Independent Chairman Just Bought 6.8% More Shares

Potential Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman, Neal Goldman, recently bought US$103k worth of stock, paying US$1.31 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 6.8%.

Charles & Colvard Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Neal Goldman was the biggest purchase of Charles & Colvard shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Charles & Colvard insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$1.56. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Charles & Colvard Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Charles & Colvard insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$4.7m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charles & Colvard Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Charles & Colvard insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Charles & Colvard you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

