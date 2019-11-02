Insider Buying: The China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited (HKG:3623) Executive Chairman Just Bought CN¥676k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited (HKG:3623) Executive Chairman, Tiewei Zhang, recently bought CN¥676k worth of stock, for CN¥0.69 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 0.8%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

China Success Finance Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tiewei Zhang is the biggest insider purchase of China Success Finance Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of HK$0.70 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for China Success Finance Group Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Tiewei Zhang.

Tiewei Zhang purchased 1460000 shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$0.69. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:3623 Recent Insider Trading, November 2nd 2019 More

Does China Success Finance Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. China Success Finance Group Holdings insiders own 56% of the company, currently worth about HK$198m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About China Success Finance Group Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about China Success Finance Group Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

