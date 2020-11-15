Insider Buying: The Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Chief Financial Officer Just Bought 76% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, James Levine, recently paid US$2.01 per share to buy US$101k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 76%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cidara Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by James Levine was the biggest purchase of Cidara Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.54. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 100.00k shares for US$201k. But insiders sold 7.39k shares worth US$26k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cidara Therapeutics insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.1m worth of Cidara Therapeutics stock, about 1.8% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cidara Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Cidara Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Cidara Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

