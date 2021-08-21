Insider Buying: The Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought 8.1% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Non-Executive Chairman, Matthew Quinn, recently bought AU$54k worth of stock, for AU$1.80 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 8.1%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

See our latest analysis for Class

Class Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Executive Director, Kathryn Giudes, for AU$153k worth of shares, at about AU$1.91 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of AU$1.87. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kathryn Giudes.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 170.63k shares for AU$293k. On the other hand they divested 80.00k shares, for AU$153k. Overall, Class insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Class is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Class

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Class insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$53m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Class Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Class shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Class. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Class.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.