Insider Buying: The Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought AU$86k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Independent Non-Executive Director, Jacqueline McArthur, recently bought AU$86k worth of stock, for AU$2.85 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Cleanaway Waste Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jacqueline McArthur was the biggest purchase of Cleanaway Waste Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$2.78 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Cleanaway Waste Management insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Cleanaway Waste Management

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Cleanaway Waste Management insiders own about AU$13m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Cleanaway Waste Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Cleanaway Waste Management shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cleanaway Waste Management. For example - Cleanaway Waste Management has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

