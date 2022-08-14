Insider Buying: The Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Just Bought 3,150% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director, Scott Fainor, recently bought US$65k worth of stock, for US$20.49 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 3,150%, which is arguably a good sign.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Giambalvo bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$21.35 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$20.42. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.69k shares for US$644k. But they sold 191.00 shares for US$4.5k. Overall, Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Codorus Valley Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Codorus Valley Bancorp insiders own about US$9.2m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Codorus Valley Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Codorus Valley Bancorp. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Codorus Valley Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

