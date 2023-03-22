Insider Buying: The The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) Group Manager of Strategic Development & Director Just Bought 2.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) should definitely note that the Group Manager of Strategic Development & Director, Stuart Gibbons, recently paid NZ$9.00 per share to buy NZ$495k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.5%.

Colonial Motor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Stuart Gibbons was the biggest purchase of Colonial Motor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of NZ$8.91. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Colonial Motor insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Colonial Motor

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Colonial Motor insiders own 73% of the company, currently worth about NZ$214m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Colonial Motor Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Colonial Motor. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Colonial Motor. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Colonial Motor (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

