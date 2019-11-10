Insider Buying: The Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Chairman & CEO Just Bought US$1m Worth Of Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO, James Petcoff, recently bought a whopping US$1m worth of stock, at a price of US$4.50. While that only increased their holding size by 9.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Conifer Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by James Petcoff is the biggest insider purchase of Conifer Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Conifer Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CNFR Recent Insider Trading, November 10th 2019

Does Conifer Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 36% of Conifer Holdings shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Conifer Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Conifer Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

