Insider Buying: The The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Chairman Just Bought 17% More Shares

Potential The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Robert Jordan, recently bought US$152k worth of stock, paying US$7.62 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Container Store Group

The CEO, President & Director Satish Malhotra made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$199k worth of shares at a price of US$8.17 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.50. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Container Store Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.2% of Container Store Group shares, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Container Store Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Container Store Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Container Store Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

