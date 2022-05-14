Insider Buying: The CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought 25% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Nigel Garrard, the Independent Non-Executive Director of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) recently shelled out AU$77k to buy stock, at AU$5.12 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 25%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CSR

Notably, that recent purchase by Nigel Garrard is the biggest insider purchase of CSR shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$5.16. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for CSR share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months CSR insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of CSR

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that CSR insiders own about AU$9.1m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About CSR Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that CSR insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, CSR has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

