Insider Buying: David Stevens Just Spent AU$180k On MOQ Limited (ASX:MOQ) Shares

Potential MOQ Limited (ASX:MOQ) shareholders may wish to note that insider David Stevens recently bought AU$180k worth of stock, paying AU$0.06 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MOQ

In fact, the recent purchase by David Stevens was the biggest purchase of MOQ shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.065 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for MOQ share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. David Stevens was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 36% of MOQ shares, worth about AU$7.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MOQ Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of MOQ we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MOQ. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with MOQ (including 4 which shouldn't be ignored).

