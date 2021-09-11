Insider Buying: The Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Director Just Bought 83% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) should definitely note that the Director, Peter Thomas, recently paid AU$0.40 per share to buy AU$200k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 83%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

See our latest analysis for Decmil Group

Decmil Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Peter Thomas is the biggest insider purchase of Decmil Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Decmil Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.49. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Decmil Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Decmil Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$1.7m worth of Decmil Group stock, about 3.0% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Decmil Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Decmil Group insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Decmil Group (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

