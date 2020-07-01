Insider Buying: The Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) CEO & Director Just Bought UK£201k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Dominic Paul, recently paid UK£3.14 per share to buy UK£201k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Domino's Pizza Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Domino's Pizza Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Dominic Paul was the biggest purchase of Domino's Pizza Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£3.10. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Domino's Pizza Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

LSE:DOM Insider Trading Volume July 1st 2020 More

Domino's Pizza Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Domino's Pizza Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£4.3m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Domino's Pizza Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Domino's Pizza Group insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Domino's Pizza Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.