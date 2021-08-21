Insider Buying: The Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) President Just Bought 1.1% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Jordan Kaplan, recently bought a whopping US$996k worth of stock, at a price of US$32.12. While that only increased their holding size by 1.1%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Douglas Emmett Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by President Jordan Kaplan was not their only acquisition of Douglas Emmett shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$25.48 per share in a US$997k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$31.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Jordan Kaplan bought a total of 70.30k shares over the year at an average price of US$28.35. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Douglas Emmett Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Douglas Emmett insiders own 3.5% of the company, currently worth about US$229m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Douglas Emmett Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Douglas Emmett. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Douglas Emmett. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Douglas Emmett (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

