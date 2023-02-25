Insider Buying: The DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) President Just Bought 31% More Shares

Potential DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Charles Vogt, recently bought US$220k worth of stock, paying US$10.98 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 31%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DZS

Notably, that recent purchase by Charles Vogt is the biggest insider purchase of DZS shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$11.04 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months DZS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of DZS

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.5m worth of DZS stock, about 0.7% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DZS Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that DZS insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of DZS.

Story continues

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

