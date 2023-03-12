Insider Buying: The Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) CEO & Executive Director Just Bought 25% More Shares

Those following along with Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jay Forbes, CEO & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.8m on stock at an average price of CA$18.50. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 25%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Element Fleet Management

In fact, the recent purchase by Jay Forbes was the biggest purchase of Element Fleet Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$18.48 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Element Fleet Management insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Element Fleet Management insiders own about CA$15m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Element Fleet Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Element Fleet Management we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Element Fleet Management (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

