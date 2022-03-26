Insider Buying: The Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Executive VP & CFO Just Bought CA$61k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Executive VP & CFO, Frank Ruperto, recently bought CA$61k worth of stock, for CA$12.12 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Element Fleet Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Frank Ruperto was the biggest purchase of Element Fleet Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$12.09. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Frank Ruperto was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of Element Fleet Management shares, worth about CA$9.9m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Element Fleet Management Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Element Fleet Management stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Element Fleet Management that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

