Insider Buying: The Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought 2.2% More Shares

Potential Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Andrew Greig, recently bought AU$191k worth of stock, paying AU$0.43 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elementos

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew Greig is the biggest insider purchase of Elementos shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.47. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Elementos insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Elementos insiders own 32% of the company, worth about AU$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Elementos Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Elementos we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Elementos. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Elementos (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

