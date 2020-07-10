Insider Buying: The Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought 13% More Shares

Those following along with Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Naguib Onssy Sawiris, Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking CA$136m on stock at an average price of CA$30.27. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 13%.

Endeavour Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Naguib Onssy Sawiris was the biggest purchase of Endeavour Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$34.44. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Endeavour Mining insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Notably Naguib Onssy Sawiris was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$183m for 6.69m shares. On the other hand they divested 305478 shares, for CA$7.6m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Endeavour Mining insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:EDV Insider Trading Volume July 10th 2020 More

Does Endeavour Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Endeavour Mining insiders own about CA$1.4b worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Endeavour Mining Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Endeavour Mining insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Endeavour Mining has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

