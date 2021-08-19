Insider Buying: The Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Executive VP & CFO Just Bought 7.3% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) should definitely note that the Executive VP & CFO, Timothy Gorman, recently paid US$40.89 per share to buy US$240k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Energizer Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Gorman is the biggest insider purchase of Energizer Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$39.72 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$471k for 11.38k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.50k shares, for US$67k. In total, Energizer Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares.

Insider Ownership of Energizer Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.1% of Energizer Holdings shares, worth about US$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Energizer Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Energizer Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Energizer Holdings (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

