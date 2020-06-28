Insider Buying: The Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Independent Chairman Just Bought 49% More Shares

Those following along with Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by David Mott, Independent Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$994k on stock at an average price of US$16.03. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 49%, which is definitely great to see.

Epizyme Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Mott was the biggest purchase of Epizyme shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. David Mott was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Epizyme Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Epizyme insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$6.9m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Epizyme Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Epizyme stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Epizyme has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

