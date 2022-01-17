Insider Buying: The Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Independent Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought 71% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Philippe Van de Walle, recently bought UK£54k worth of stock, for UK£9.00 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 71%, which is arguably a good sign.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Philippe Van de Walle is the biggest insider purchase of Euromoney Institutional Investor shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£8.95). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Euromoney Institutional Investor insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Euromoney Institutional Investor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Euromoney Institutional Investor insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£1.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Euromoney Institutional Investor Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Euromoney Institutional Investor stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Euromoney Institutional Investor you should be aware of.

