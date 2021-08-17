Insider Buying: The FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer Just Bought 13% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) should definitely note that the Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer, William Robbins, recently paid US$16.92 per share to buy US$440k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FireEye

The President & COO John Watters made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$469k worth of shares at a price of US$18.75 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$17.65). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While FireEye insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does FireEye Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that FireEye insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$92m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The FireEye Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest FireEye insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - FireEye has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

