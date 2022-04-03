Insider Buying: The First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Just Bought CA$1.0m Worth Of Shares

Those following along with First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Stephen J. Smith, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.0m on stock at an average price of CA$40.98. While that only increased their holding size by 0.1%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First National Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Stephen J. Smith was not the only time they bought First National Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$44.88 per share in a CA$4.7m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$40.49. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Stephen J. Smith was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Stephen J. Smith purchased 186.90k shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$44.47. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of First National Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that First National Financial insiders own 38% of the company, worth about CA$932m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The First National Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest First National Financial insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in First National Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

