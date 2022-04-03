Insider Buying: The First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Just Bought CA$1.0m Worth Of Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Those following along with First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Stephen J. Smith, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.0m on stock at an average price of CA$40.98. While that only increased their holding size by 0.1%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

View our latest analysis for First National Financial

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First National Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Stephen J. Smith was not the only time they bought First National Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$44.88 per share in a CA$4.7m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$40.49. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Stephen J. Smith was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Stephen J. Smith purchased 186.90k shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$44.47. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

First National Financial is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of First National Financial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that First National Financial insiders own 38% of the company, worth about CA$932m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The First National Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest First National Financial insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in First National Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • The Founder of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK), Michael Held, Just Bought A Few More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Held, the Founder of LifeSpeak Inc...

  • Lightning start helps Augsburg in relegation fight

    Augsburg pulled away from the Bundesliga's bottom three Sunday with a 3-0 home win over Wolfsburg thanks to a lightning start by the hosts.

  • Oil prices set to open after largest weekly fall in 2 years,traders await SPR details

    Oil futures were set to open for Asian trade on Sunday, after both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks posted their biggest weekly falls in two years last week as the United States announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a release of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for six months from May, which would amount to 180 million barrels. Still, "when you look at the release from the SPR, there are still a lot of questions about how they're going to get all that oil out of there," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Why This ETF Is My Number One Recommendation for New Investors

    There have been record numbers of new investors entering the market in the past two years, fueled by a variety of factors, not least of which is the greater ease and lower cost of doing so. According to a recent survey by Investing.com, 86% of new investors in 2021 plan to increase their stock holdings in 2022, not scared off by the fact the market has been down sharply since last November. Not overreacting to market volatility is indeed a good lesson already learned.

  • Russia's biggest bank has been cut out of the global financial markets — and now it's launched a cryptocurrency

    Sberbank launched a digital currency just weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions cut Russia off from the global financial system.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    It's been a challenging past year for growth stock investors. The Federal Reserve's shift on monetary policy that'll see it get more aggressive with interest rate hikes, coupled with all of the major U.S. indexes pushing into correction territory during the first quarter, has weighed heavily on previously high-flying growth stocks. If you were to invest $300,000 into the following beaten-down growth stocks, there's a really good chance they can make you a millionaire by 2030, if not sooner.