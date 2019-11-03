Insider Buying: The First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Just Bought US$35k Worth Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Matthew Deines, who is a company insider, recently bought US$35k worth of stock, for US$17.43 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 8.9%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

First Northwest Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Laurence Hueth, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$531k worth of shares at a price of US$17.40 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$17.87. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 37% of Laurence Hueth's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 16946 shares worth US$274k. On the other hand they divested 31871 shares, for US$553k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of First Northwest Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does First Northwest Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that First Northwest Bancorp insiders own about US$7.8m worth of shares (which is 4.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Northwest Bancorp Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of First Northwest Bancorp stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, First Northwest Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly think twice before buying! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

