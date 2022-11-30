Insider Buying: Franklyn Brazil Just Spent AU$7.9m On Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Shares

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Franklyn Brazil recently bought a whopping AU$7.9m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.14. That increased their holding by a full 196%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

See our latest analysis for Aurelia Metals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aurelia Metals

In fact, the recent purchase by Franklyn Brazil was the biggest purchase of Aurelia Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.15 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Aurelia Metals insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Franklyn Brazil was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Aurelia Metals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Aurelia Metals insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about AU$6.2m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aurelia Metals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Aurelia Metals stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Aurelia Metals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here