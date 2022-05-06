Insider Buying: The Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Independent Non-Executive Chairman Just Bought 56% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Anthony Klok, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) recently shelled out AU$77k to buy stock, at AU$1.03 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 56%, which is arguably a good sign.

Frontier Digital Ventures Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Anthony Klok is the biggest insider purchase of Frontier Digital Ventures shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$1.07. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Frontier Digital Ventures insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Frontier Digital Ventures insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Frontier Digital Ventures

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 10% of Frontier Digital Ventures shares, worth about AU$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Frontier Digital Ventures Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Frontier Digital Ventures we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Frontier Digital Ventures has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

