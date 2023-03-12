Insider Buying: Glenn Pountney Just Spent CA$64k On Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Glenn Pountney, a Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) insider, recently shelled out CA$64k to buy stock, at CA$0.71 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Mirasol Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director John Tognetti made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$600k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.60 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.76), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Mirasol Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Mirasol Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Mirasol Resources insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about CA$19m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Mirasol Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Mirasol Resources. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mirasol Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

