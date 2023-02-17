Insider Buying: The Global Dragon Limited (Catalist:586) Executive Chairman Just Bought S$176k Worth Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Global Dragon Limited (Catalist:586) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, Kian Soo Koh, recently paid S$0.12 per share to buy S$176k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Dragon

Notably, that recent purchase by Kian Soo Koh is the biggest insider purchase of Global Dragon shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.12. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Global Dragon insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Global Dragon insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Global Dragon insiders own about S$72m worth of shares (which is 88% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Global Dragon Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Global Dragon. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Global Dragon.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

