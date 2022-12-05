Insider Buying: The Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (CVE:PEAS) Independent Director Just Bought 6.7% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (CVE:PEAS) Independent Director, Michael Wiener, recently bought CA$62k worth of stock, for CA$0.52 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Global Food and Ingredients Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Michael Wiener was not the only time they bought Global Food and Ingredients shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.85 per share in a CA$112k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.54). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Global Food and Ingredients insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$0.72 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Global Food and Ingredients Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Global Food and Ingredients insiders own 48% of the company, worth about CA$17m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Global Food and Ingredients Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Global Food and Ingredients. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Global Food and Ingredients you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

