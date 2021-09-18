Insider Buying: The New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) President Just Bought 21% More Shares

Potential New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Renaud Adams, recently bought CA$235k worth of stock, paying CA$1.56 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 21%.

New Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Renaud Adams is the biggest insider purchase of New Gold shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Renaud Adams was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does New Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 7.8% of New Gold shares, worth about CA$82m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The New Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest New Gold insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for New Gold that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

